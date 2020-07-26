Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State addresses traditional rulers in his State tomorrow (Monday) most of the monarchs especially those interested in becoming the new chairman of the State’s traditional rulers council porpularly known as Eze Imo have been gripped with suspense.

The meeting which is scheduled to hold by noon at the secretariat parliament building of the traditional Institution along Mbari Street, Ikenegbu Owerri is said to be initiated by the Governor and would equally be officiated by him.

From a very reliable source, the monarchs fears was said to have been heightened when the text message for the meeting was allegedly sent by one of the favorites contending for the position.

Although, the agenda of the meeting is yet unknown but speculations are rife that the monarchs were already guessing that the governor might have scheduled the crucial meeting to abruptly dissolve the State Traditional Rulers Council headed by Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Also, while some of the monarchs allay their fears that the council of traditional rulers may see the return of Eze Cletus Ilomuanya who was the State chairman of the traditional rulers council from Orlu zone but whose tenure was cut short by former governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration, others believe Eze Emmanuel Okeke who has been prominent and outspoken since the inception of the present government would win the hearts of his colleagues.

Eze Okeke besides his exemplary roles may also sum up the political calculation replacing Eze Ilomuanya to complete his tenure cut short by Okorocha since he also hails from, Amaifeke, Orlu zone as Ilomuanya.