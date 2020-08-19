Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder, Eberechi Eze has been shortlisted for the 2019-2020 PFA Bristol Street Motors Championship Fans’ Player of the Year Award, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Nigerian Federation target had an outstanding season, scoring 14 goals and setting up eight others in 46 Championship starts, and after putting himself in the shop window, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

To win the accolade, Eze faces competition from Brentford’s Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma, West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira, and Leeds United defender Luke Ayling.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian scooped QPR’s Sportito Supporters’ Player of the Year, Ray Jones Players’ Player of the Year and the Junior Hoops Player of the Year awards for the 2019-2020 season.

Eze joined Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2016 following his release by Millwall and spent a portion of the 2017-2018 season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers.

He has been spotted training with Queens Park Rangers ahead of the upcoming season.