Queens Park Rangers’ attacking midfielder, Eberechi Eze, has been named the English Championship Player of the Month for October by statistical website WhoScored.

Eze’s impressive performance in the month under review gave him a 7.95 rating with the second-highest-rated player being Luton Town midfielder, Izzy Brown (7.64).

In October, Eze scored three goals in five matches as Mark Warburton’s side picked up seven points from a possible 15.

The 21-year-old netted in the club’s victories during October, against Blackburn Rovers at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and away at Hull City.

In particular, his performance at Hull caught the eye. Eze won the R’s two second-half penalties – scoring both of them himself – as they came from behind to earn the victory in Yorkshire.