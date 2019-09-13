Eze Willy Okonkwo Ejimnkeonye, the EzeNdigbo (Igbo 1) of Ogun State, has disclosed that Igbo indigenes and non-indigenes in the State will unite in unison to pray, and celebrate the New Yam Festival for 2019.

According to Eze Ejimnkeonye, the celebration is not new, but a traditional culture handed down to Igbos from the Eastern parts of Nigeria, living, working or doing business across the world to unite especially with people from their host communities in peace, love, unity and progress.

He further stated during the celebration, which is expected to hold on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Eze Ndi Igbo Palace, located at Abekoko area of Ogun State, where roasted yams with African Salad and drinks will be served, non- Igbo indigenes, all over the country, are welcome to attend and participate in the prayers and merriment.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are: Prince Dapo Abiodun and Hon Kunle Taiwo, Oluomo, Governor and Speaker of Ogun State, respectively, whom Ejimnkeonye described as his bosom friends.