Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Eze Ndigbo in Ibadanland and Oyo State, Dr Alex Anozie, has congratulated the governor-elect, Seyi Makinde, on his victory during the March 9, 2019 governorship poll.

He prayed that God would bless Makinde with great wisdom like the one of King Solomon in the Holy Bible, for him to take the right decisions that would ensure steady growth and development of the state.

Anozie, in a statement he personally signed, noted that with his victory, the peace and security of life and property that has been reigning in Oyo, for quite sometime, would be sustained by Makinde.

He also congratulated the outgoing governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, for his spirit of sportsmanship and maturity by congratulating Makinde. “This is how politics should be played in a decent society,” he said and reminded Makinde and Ajimobi that they “are brothers and friends,” and that they should continue to maintain the brotherhood and friendship, for the progress of the state.