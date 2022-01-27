The Eze Ndigbo Ghana, and the Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has commended the Federal Government’s suspension of the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products.

In a statement issued recently, signed by himself and released to the press, HRM Ihenetu said “the federal government took into consideration the fact that the removal of subsidy at this time will heighten inflation and cause undue hardship on the citizenry”.

According to His Royal Majesty, programmes and policies of government are meant to benefit the people, adding that if the timing of the planned subsidy removal would cause hardship on citizens, then a review and suspension of it was necessary.

“I commend federal government for putting the welfare and well being of Nigerians first in this decision to suspend the removal of petrol subsidy till further notice.

As Nigerian government discovered that practically, there is still heightened inflation and that the removal of subsidy would further worsen the situation and impose more difficulties on the citizenry.

“In line with the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), Eze Ndigbo, Ghana HRM Dr Ihenetu advices federal government to put in place measures, particularly boosting our local refining capacities to reduce the country’s reliance on expensive import of refined petroleum products. This will in due course usher in the eventual and full deregulation of the country’s petroleum sector.

What the government should be doing is to continue with the ongoing discussions and consultations in terms of finding solutions.

“One of these include the roll out of the refining capacities of the existing refineries and the new ones which would reduce amount of products that would be imported into the country

“ The Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora and Amaigbo Imo state- born Royal Father, HRM Eze Dr Ihenetu also commends the cordial and healthy relations between the Executive and the Legislators which is to ensure good governance in the country.

The citizens would be the ultimate beneficiaries as displayed in the positive outcomes of the meeting between Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the suspension of the planned subsidy Removal.