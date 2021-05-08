The Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Chukwudi Ihenetu has condemned the influx of underage Nigerians to Ghana even as he commended Nigeria acting High Commissioner to Ghana, Amb Yusuf Hamza and other embassy staff for protecting interest of Nigerians abroad.

In a statement, the royal father said over the years, Nigeria High Commission in Ghana ensures that people who come into Ghana receives adequate care and protection that befits Nigeria as a country.

In his words of advice, HRM Ihenetu call on Nigerians comming into Ghana to be mindful of their mission before embarking on such trip. In his words, the Eze said: ” When you come into Ghana, make sure you have all your traveling documents. If you are coming to live in Ghana, make sure you establish your bussiness well.

If you are coming for tourism, then you know you are coming for a short period of time and it depends on how many days or weeks the Ghana immigrations gives to leave their country. If you are coming to work, that means you will need working permit but if we fail to do all this things, that means you are mounting pressure on Ghana and Nigeria High Commissioner because if you have problems along the line, Ghana government will apprehend you and the pressure will be on Nigeria High Commision, embassy and the palace of Eze Ndi Igbo. So make sure you have your documents ready before you embark on such journey.”

While commending Nigeria Diplomatic Corp in Ghana for taking care of Nigerians residing in that country, the royal father said Nigeria High Commision is also working hand in hand with Ghanian Imigration to ensure that Nigerians traveling documents from time to time are regularised. “If you have problems along this line and are repatriated to Nigeria, or deported to Nigeria, it is alo the work of the Nigeria High Commision to see to this. They have been doing the best they can to protect Nigerian citizens abroad.

“I am advising Nigerians to be very carefull and not to be adding problems to injury by embarking on fruitless journey.

“Also, our children are lured down here and told lies that Ghana has vacancies for Job. A good instance was the Q-net marketing firm that recruited several Nigerians with promise of marketing jobs in Ghana which turned out to be false.

So those were our children that I and my cabinet, the High Commision and the embassy assisted to return home.

“It is embarassing when we see Nigerian girls in the street of Ghana as prostitutes. So we are appealing to Nigerians to stop this disgraceful venture that riddicle our country Nigeria before the international community.

On the way forward, Eze Ihenetu urges Nigerians coming to Ghana to obtain Consulate card from Nigeria embassy adding that this measure will help differentiates genuine Nigerians from fraudsters.

I will also like Nigerians to know that Ghana as a nation love Nigerians but it is the negative activities of some few Nigerians that made it appeared as if Ghanians hate us.” he said.