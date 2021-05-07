Following distress calls from Nigerians after watching a viral video in which over 500 Nigeria youths were detained in a border facility in Aflawo, Ghana by Ghanaian Immigration over alleged illegal entry, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu said their is no cause for alarm as the 541 Nigerian youths stranded have returned to Nigeria.

In a statement, HRM Ihenetu said the last batch of 71 youths left Aflawo border town on Wednesday night where about 541 of them were earlier detained to join 470 others who had earlier left for Lagos from where they would return to their homes.

Leader of the camp and secretary of the Nigerian returnees, Charles Sunday and Friday Onyema while thanking HRM Ihenetu and Igbo community in Ghana for their financial contributions with which they travel out of Ghana, said they were thankful to God for using the royal father as point of contact to liberate them.

In his response, the royal father who has won many awards as peace ambassador urges them to desist from actions that will see them back in that condition in the future.

It was gathered that HRM Ihenetu upon seeing the plight of this youths couple of days ago, swung into action by getting in touch with the embassy and Nigeria High Commission in Ghana. The Royal father also held emergency cabinet meeting where relief materials and cash were raised and dispatched to Aflawo through the Eze Udo Ndigbo in Aflawo, HRH, Eze Victor Anyim to be distributed among the inmates.

The situation was confirmed by the camp leader, Mr Sunday who told the media that HRM Ihenetu’s intervention saved them from annihilations. He told the press that with intervention of Eze Ihenetu and the palace of Ndigbo, Ghana, succor came their way, as food and transport fare were made available. He also confirmed that the entire 541 detainees have left the camp and have arrived Nigeria safely.

HRM Ihenetu who was elated with the report said he was moved by the condition of the stranded youths and distress calls from Nigeria all over the world, hence he acted to ensure that they were freed and retuned home safely.

In his words of advice, HRM Ihenetu urges the duo of Charles and Onyema to be good youth ambassadors by using experience gathered during their ordeal at the camp to campaign against trans-border human trafficking. The royal father equally call on parents to be weary of dubious travel agents who hides under guise of marketing to lure young Nigerians abroad, adding that most of this youths end up as prostitutes and destitute on the street of Ghana.

In his words of commendation, HRM Ihenetu thanked Nigeria High Commission in Ghana, the embassy, Igbo community and the Ghanaian immigration for their roles in bringing succor to the stranded Nigerians.

The royal father recalled that sometime in March, over 50 Nigerians were brought to his palace, and they turn out to be stranded people issued fake visa to travel from Ghana to Dubai. He said it cost him a lot to feed as well as assist them to return to Nigeria. HRM Ihenetu thus warned Nigerians to ignore mouth-watering job offer in Ghana or other countries as this could turn out to be trap by fraudulent agents to fleece them of their hard earned income.