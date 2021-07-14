Moved by recent peace meeting between Nigeria and Ghana which resulted in an end to over 25 years trade dispute between the two neighbouring countries, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ndieze Ndigbo In the Diaspora, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu has comended President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and his Ghanian counterpart, President Nana Akufo-Ado for putting in place a mechanism that has now ended the trade dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities.

In a statement, HRM Ihenetu also commended the Speakers of the Parliaments of the two countries for their efforts which has finally yielded result.

It will be recalled that the dispute which resulted in locking up Nigerians traders shop in Ghana arose from the $1million business participation fee introduced by the Ghanaian authorities, required of foreigners to pay before they can do business in Ghana.

HRM Ihenetu however said the success story came with a price as many Nigerian and Ghanians alike made concerted effort trying to broker peace between both nations. He recalled, several peace meetings he held with Ghanian authority in conjunction with Nigeria High Commission in Ghana in order to find solution to the problem.

“Our efforts finally yielded success when Hon Femi Gbajabiamila visited Ghana and machinery put in place to look into pro and cons of the matter. Since then other meetings have been held in order to end the problem

I want to thank Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana Hon. Alban Sumana Bagbin who upon visiting Nigeria, ensured that the issue of trade dispute is finally rested. I also thanked past and present executives of Nigeria Trade Union (NUTAG) for their roles and struggle to actualise the goal. Same commendation also goes to Nigeria Diaspora Organisation, Ghana for their unflinching support, even as I thanked every Nigerian who through one way or the other contributed to the end of the trade dispute.”

On effect the peace meeting will have on both countries, HRM Ihenetu said it will open doors for more trade and investments as many shops closed in the wake of the dispute will now open for business and more business will increase revenue for the country.

The royal father also said Ghnanians will also find it interesting now to also come and invest in Nigeria.

The Royal father used the medium to call on Nigerians returning to Ghana to reopen their business, to get their traveling documents ready so as to avoid unnecessary squabble with Ghanian Immigration at the boarder posts.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.