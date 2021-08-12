As part of his effort to promote Igbo culture in Ghana and the Diaspora, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana, assistant publicity secretary, Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Ihenetu, his wife, Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu, Palace elders (Ndi Ichie) and Ndigbo in Ghana will, on September 19, hold the 2021 Igbo Day/New Yam Festival.

In a statement, HRM Ihenetu said the event would showcase rich Igbo culture and cuisine to the whole world.

To this end, he is “Inviting all Igbo sons and daughters to this festival that will help others to know that we have rich cultural background that dates back to several centuries before the advent of the white man.”

The royal father said this year’s event would be the ninth edition and promises to be electrifying, as it would give Ndigbo the opportunity to commune together and celebrate the festival.

On the importance of the New Yam festival, the royal father, who has won many awards as a culture and peace ambassador, said yam was king of crops and as such was worth celebrating.

He added that, as laid down by Igbo tradition and culture, celebration of the new yam would afford Ndigbo opportunity to come together to thank God for a fruitful farm season: “The occasion is especially important to us in the Diaspora as it give us the opportunity to interact with our brothers and sisters and children in our language,” he said. “Igbo sons and daughters who hadn’t got the privilege to travel home to witness the event, will now be able to enjoy it in Ghana.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.