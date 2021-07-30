The Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ndi Eze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu has welcomed the new Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd). He was the immediate past Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff.

HRM Ihenetu had on Wednesday 28, led Palace chiefs and elders to receive Ambassador Ibas, his Deputy, Amb. Gambo Yusuf, the Minister, Nigeria High Commission, Sylvanus N. Dauda, the Charge D’Affairs, Mrs Esther Arewa, and his other entourages at Kotoka International Airport, Accra Ghana.

In a statement, the royal father assured the High Commissioner of his willingness as Igbo leader in Ghana to work with him.

In his words, HRM Ihenetu said: “On behalf of palace elders and Igbo community in Ghana, I welcome His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd). I assured you that my cabinet and I would work with your office to ensure that your work is easy. We shall support as well as work with you for you to succeed in your new mission.

“So anytime you need our service, we shall be willing to render it in a patriotic way. We wish you a good stay in Ghana and also pray that God give you good health and wisdom to rule and guide our people,” he said.

In the same vein, the royal father whose peaceful initiatives alongside Nigeria High Commission in Ghana led to the end of over 25 years trade disputes between Nigeria traders and Ghana Trade Union, commended the Deputy High Commissioner, Amb Gambo Yusuf for holding forth, in acting capacity adding that Amb. Yusuf played vital role in ensuring that Nigerians in Ghana are safe from undue harassment especially during the trade dispute era when shops belonging to Nigerians were sealed.

HRM Ihenetu also showered encomium on the Minister, Nigeria High Commission, Sylvanus N Dauda for his diligence in carrying out his duty adding that his approachable and meekness made him reachable to all Nigerians in Ghana. “Whenever our people knock on his door on matters like immigration, harassments and other problems, the honourable minister is always on ground to attend to this problems doing the best he can. He is a real blessing to Nigerians in Ghana.”

The Royal father also showered praises on the Charge D’Affairs, Mrs. Esther Arewa for her diligence and support for Nigeria community in Ghana. “Her motherly care helped made her office approachable for every Nigerian seeking her support.

The Royal father concluded that with capable hands like these on deck at the Nigeria High Commission, Vice admiral Ibas would enjoy his stay in Ghana as Nigeria High Commissioner.

