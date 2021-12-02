The Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the Assistant Publicity Secretary Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Michael Tom, JP, Sekuro of Niger Delta, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Ancient Kingdom, as he marks his 4th year coronation.

The Okirika community and entire River State roar to life at the weekend as people from all walk of live thronged the multi million Naira palace of the Royal father to pay him homage. Among them is the governor of Rivers state, His Excellency Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, alongside the retinue of his colorful entourage.

In a statement, HRM Dr Ihenetu, a peace ambassador, described the ocassion as blessings for Ikwere and Rivers people. The royal father commended Ateke Tom for promoting peace in the region. He urges him to continue in his stride to be father and promoter of peace in his kingdom.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

While describing Ikwerre and Ndigbo people as cousins, HRM said the two tribes shares everything in common.

HRM Ihenetu also commended Governor Wike’s development stride in Rivers which has earned him goodwill among his people.

HRM Dr Ihenetu also congratulates His Excellency Dr. Wike on his confernment as Se -Taribo of Okochiri Kingdom by His Royal Majesty, King Michale Ateke Tom- the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Ancient Kingdom.

The Royal Father whose acts of philanthropy and peace advocacy in Ghana and Nigeria has earned him numerous awards. wishes the people of Rivers well.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .