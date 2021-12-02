As part of his efforts to promote Igbo culture in the Diaspora, the Eze Ndigbo Guinea, HRH Eze Dr Kalu Tasie recently celebrated his 9th Ofala as king of Ndigbo in Guinea Conakry.

That day, people from all walks of life converged at the venue to witness the epoch making event.

The arena was thrown into frenzy as Igbo cultural dancers besieged the area. The sound of flute, drum and gongs could be heared as Ndigbo in Guinea and other people from across the country danced heartily to the beats of the drums.

In his address, HRH Eze Dr. Tasie thanked Ndigbo for their unflinching support which saw the event holds peacefully without rancour.

He added that he also used the ocassion to thank his host country Guinea for the peaceful relationship with Nigerians soujourning in that country. “It is in recognition of this feat that I hereby confer honorary Chieftaincy title of Ochiriozuo 1 of Guinea Conakry on His excellency, Aboubacar Bobodi for his countributions to development of his community. and for supporting Ndigbo in that country. His Excellency Bobodi the second reigning king of Conakry after more than 50 years reign of his predecessor was honored because of his act of kindness to Ndigbo in Guinea Conakry.

On what Nigerians in Guinea stands to gain from the event HRH Dr Tasie said it will help Guineans and there West Africa countries to know that Ndigbo are civilized people with rich culture.

Equally, the Royal father said it will send strong message across to the general public that the Igbo are one united people in Guinea Conakry.

