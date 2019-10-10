Chukwudi Nweje

The Sun Publishing Limited has been commended for ensuring national spread and promoting unity among ethnic nationalities.

The commendation was given when Dr. John Nwosu, Eze Ndigbo Mushin led a delegation of Igbo community in Mushin on a courtesy visit to the Ikeja, City Office of The Sun Publishing Ltd.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, former president of Igbo speaking community in Lagos, Mr. Sunday Eze, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police described The Sun as a newspaper for Nigerians, stressing that it was on account of that people from diverse backgrounds patronise it.

He said: “Your organisation is structured in such a way that it is not onesided. This shows that The Sun is looking at what you have to offer and not where you are from. We thank you for that. This is not an exaggeration; go to the rural areas of Lagos, early in the morning when the newspaper vendors come out, it is The Sun everybody is asking for. This is because of your balanced reporting.”

He hailed the recent appointment of Mr Onuoha Ukeh as the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Sun, describing it as a step that will further take the newspaper to enviable heights.

Responding, Ukeh commended Nwosu and other Eze Ndigbo in Lagos for their efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence between Igbo and their host communities.

He said: “We thank you for all the good things you have said about The Sun. The Sun is your home and what you have displayed today shows it. We are proud of you. We are happy with you as Eze Ndigbo and other Eze Ndigbo in Lagos and what you have all done to ensure there is a cordial relationship between host communities and Igbo. During the last election, we all remember there was tension because of some incidents in the Okota area, but the way it was managed to ensure it did not escalate is an indication that Eze Ndigbo are doing their best to ensure there is a cordial relationship between Igbo and their host communities. We encourage you to do more because where one lives is his home.”

Earlier in his address, Eze Ndigbo Mushin, Nwosu thanked The Sun Publishing Limited for the support it has been rendering to Ndigbo Mushin. He also used the occasion to invite the management and staff of The Sun to the 2019 Igbo Cultural Festival, Mushin coming up later in December.

He said the cultural festival will be used to honour scores of distinguished Nigerians including former world super light weight boxing champion, Obisia Nwankpa, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) among others.

In his short speech, Editor, Sunday Sun, Mr. Chidi Nnadi, urged the delegation to continue to uphold the tradition of the Igbo. He also described the Eze Ndigbo Mushin as “a true son of Igboland.”