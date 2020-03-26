In a bid to unite Nigerians in Diaspora towards investing in economy back home, the Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, HRH (Amb) Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche (Eze nwata gwuoshimiri) recently met the Aare ona Kakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams in Thailand where the Aare Onakakanfo had attended a seminar on alternative source of power through Solar Energy.

During the meeting, the two royal fathers discussed on how Nigerians abroad can contribute their quota towards development of the economy at home.

In a statement, Ezeneche described Iba Gani Adams as a great cultural and Yoruba leader who used his wealth of experience in promoting Nigeria’s brand abroad. He said Ndigbo and other Nigerians in Mekong are proud to identify with him.

Ezeneche also use the forum to intimate the Aare ona kakanfo on how he has been coordinating the affairs of Ndigbo across the six nations that make up Mekong River in Asia.

In his own contributions, the president Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Thailand, Chief Abadom Ugwunso said the meeting would further enlighten Nigerians in Mekong on how they can think home especially now that global economy is almost falling into recession.

On the Corona Virus, the royal fathers call on the FG to establish Corona Insurance scheme to cushion the effect of the pandemic. He said in Thailand, the scheme is already helping many victims of the pandemic to recover from the problems.