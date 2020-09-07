Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some residents and stakeholders of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, at the weekend, protested the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige’s call on Governor Willie Obiano to sack their monarch, MacAnthony Okonkwo.

Ngige, a native of the community, recently, in some media reports, asked Governor Obiano to withdraw the certificate of recognition which he gave to the monarch.

But, at a solidarity rally in the community, the residents of the area, who trouped out en masse, appealed to the governor to disregard Ngige as the embattled monarch enjoys their support and loyalty.

Okonkwo was among the 13 traditional rulers suspended by the governor for travelling to Abuja with Arthur Eze, an international oil magnate, to see President Muhammadu Buhari. Eze and Obiano have been at war over some political and administrative issues.

Addressing the protesters, comprising cabinet members of Igwe-in-Council, Ndi Ichie, women and youth groups, carrying placards of various inscriptions, Alor People’s Convention President General, Chris Okudo, said Okonkwo enjoys the people support and called on the governor to disregard any call for his dethronement.

However, Alor Peoples Assembly (APA) (formerly Alor Peoples Convention) has denied media reports that people of Alor protested against Ngige.

The Assembly said it was Okonkwo, whom it described as a notorious and unpopular chief, that hired thugs and miscreants from Onitsha, Nkpor and Obosi to visit mayhem on the community.

APA Public Relations Officer, Maduka Oyedu, in a statement, said: “The indigenes were not surprised these rented strangers, guided by the family members of Okonkwo, his father, mother and brothers, marched to the town’s square with placards containing hate speeches.”

APA said it was impossible to organise a protest against Ngige in a town where as president general in the 90s, he abolished the heavy yoke of levies on the community and across the years in various political offices, elevated infrastructure developments that easily elect Alor as the most enviable in the state.