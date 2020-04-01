Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder, Eberechi Eze is weighing up his international future amid an approach from Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick.

Nigeria was the first to make a move for the skilful playmaker and invited him to a Super Eagles training camp in London along with Chuba Akpom, Ola Aina and Josh Maja in March 2017. Eze had not ruled out the possibility of switching allegiances to the three-time African champions, though he is provisionally cap-tied to England after playing in an U21 EURO qualifier against Albania in November 2019. “I’m very happy to be part of England’s youth setup right now, but I enjoyed training with Nigeria,” Eze told FourFourTwo, according to Daily Star.

“It’s a privilege to be involved with both, but I don’t want to make a decision yet – I just need to focus on QPR.”

The 21-year-old Eze played eight non-binding games in total for England U20 and U21 teams before his competitive debut for the Young Lions.