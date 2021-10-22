Come Saturday, October 30, 2021, all roads lead to Wisdom Palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze (Dr.) Oliver Ohanweh, JP, the Obi Gburugburu of Igboland and paramount ruler of the ancient kingdom of Ihim Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, as he mark this year’s Iwaji festival (New Yam festival).

Notable personalities expected at the annual event include His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, who is expected to lead the other governors of the South-East geopolitical zone to the event. Others are top government officials, captains of industry, traditional rulers, the clergy and members of the diplomatic corps.

The monarch who is considered as one of the glamorous traditional rulers not only in the southern part of Nigeria, but in the country ascended the throne over two decades ago.

it is a known fact that the celebration of New Yam is the pride of Igbo as a mark and show of appreciation of the gods for a bountiful harvest.

This and more are the reasons Eze Ohanweh since he ascended the throne has continued to promote peaceful co-existence among his subjects through culture.

The Iwaji festival has remained an enduring legacy of their forefathers which attracts sons and daughters of Ihim community from all walks of life annually to this memorable event.

As an age long ceremony, the festival is a good practice that promote cultural well-being of the people which also bring them together celebrate their cultural heritage.

Among activities lined up to thrill the guests include Ihim rich cultural dance and display by masquerades.

