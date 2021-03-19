On January 2, 2021, HRH Igwe Gerald Mbamalu KSM, Eze Ojoto III, the supreme ruler of Ojoto Kingdom, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, celebrated his maiden Ofala festival.

Ofala ceremony is a celebration and thanksgiving in which the king blesses his kingdom and its inhabitants; he performs spiritual cleansing, prayers for peace and progress of Ojoto Akanasato, and in return the people bring gifts and presents to the monarch.

It was a joyful and colourful festival, which took place at the king’s palace in Ojoto. The Ofala festival also features elevation of some cabinet members and conferment of chieftaincy titles on illustrious sons of Ojoto.

The Ofala was well attended by dignatries from across the country, friends and well-wishers. A rich display of dance troupes and masquerades also enlivened the event.

Long live Eze Ojoto III.