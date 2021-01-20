The Eze Ndigbo Etiosa, Lagos State, Eze Gerald Onuchukwu, has felicitated with new Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Amb. George Obiozor, on his victory in the just-concluded election in Owerri, Imo State, even as he charged him and the new executive to be a father to all by carrying everyone along.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the Eze equally thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and other Igbo-speaking governors of the South-East and South-South for their support during the election.

Commending other contestants for their maturity in conceding defeat, Eze Onuchukwu urged them to see the outcome of the election as a victory for Ndigbo.

On what Obiozor should do, the Amofuo, Imo State-born Eze called on the new PG to commence the task of uniting Ndigbo under one umbrella, adding that only this measure would help the Igbo nation to overcome problems of marginalisation and bad governance facing the region.

On the insinuation making the rounds that Obiozor was a stooge of the northern oligarchy, Eze Onuchukwu dismissed it as falsehood, an attempt by fifth columnists to create disunity within Ndigbo. He stated that, with over four decades as a diplomatic icon, Obiozor was too experienced to be influenced by any individual or group. He also reminded Nigerians that, with Republican nature of the Igbo, the people had enough checks and balances to safeguard Ohanaeze from being hijacked by any individual or group.

Onuchukwu also urged the new PG to work with Ndi-eze Ndigbo na uzor Ije.

“Let Obiozor create a very strong bond with Ndigbo in the Diaspora because Igbo are all over the world, and being in touch with them would help protect our culture and tradition from extinction,” he said.