QPR midfielder, Ebere Eze, has thanked the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, for his desire to have him commit his international future to Nigeria ahead of England.

Ebere has emerged as one of the shining lights for QPR this season in the English Championship and has made the step up from the England U20s to the U21s, a move which came at a time when many expected the 20-year-old to commit to Nigeria.

He trained with the Super Eagles three years ago during their training camp in London. As at that time he wasn’t at his present level and also wasn’t a youth international for England. However, between then and now he has grown in leaps and bounds.

“I trained with the senior national team of Nigeria years ago and that was it, until I met the president of the NFF few weeks ago. He is a nice man and I am grateful for his support and commitment for me to switch to Nigeria. I will make a decision at the right time,” Eze was quoted as saying.

He went further to confirm that he didn’t speak with any official of the senior national team of Nigeria, precisely coach Gernot Rohr, as he only got to hear from his associates that one of the assistants of the coach called.

“No, I have only had talks with the president, not with the coach. My mother spoke with one of the assistants of the coach, not me. The coach and I, since the training camp in London, haven’t had any direct conversation.”