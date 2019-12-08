Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) target, Eberechi Eze, set a new personal record for the highest number of goals scored in a single season, after bagging a brace for Queens Park Rangers, in a Championship match against Preston North End, at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (London) yesterday.

Eze’s 17th minute strike was his eighth goal of the season from 21 matches in all competitions, and he took his current total to nine after scoring again in the 67th minute.

When the attacking midfielder got on the scoresheet last weekend at Derby County, he equaled his highest tally in a single season (seven) which he first set during the 2017-2018 season for two different clubs.

The 21-year-old scored two goals for QPR two seasons ago and another five during a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers, who were then playing in the League Two.

Against Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers took the lead as Eze fired home a rebound after his initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Declan Rudd, then he doubled the advantage when he calmly converted a penalty.