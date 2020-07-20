Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Billionaire Anambra oil magnate, Arthur Eze, has threatened to sue Governor Willie Obiano for bastardising the local government system, various constitutional breaches and mismanaging the monthly allocations from the federation account without commensurate development projects.

The prince of Ukpo kingdom, who spoke to newsmen after a meeting with traditional rulers, at the weekend, said the governor has refused to conduct election into the councils while not being forthright with the local government allocations accruing to the state and also denied the traditional rulers their legal five percent from the revenue allocation due to them from the council funds.

Eze frowned at a situation where the governor had shunned reasonable infrastructure developments but rather embarked on misplaced priority projects like the Umueri Airport construction while the state was in ruins due to bad roads and unfavourable business climate.

He regretted that despite his huge financial support to the state under the administration, Governor Obiano had the gut to write a petition against him for facilitating Zone 13 Police Command to Ukpo, instead of Aguleri, the governor’s home town.

Eze disclosed Obiano has apologised for the frivolous petition, after the police authorities had investigated and found out that the choice of Ukpo as location of Zone 13 was reasonable.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Muhammadu Adamu, for approving the zone and pledged his continuous loyalty to the constituted authorities.

He recalled he had just asked the traditional rulers in the state, during his just-concluded meeting with them to appoint a delegation of about 10 or more traditional rulers to represent them and follow him to Aso Rock to meet face to face with Buhari to give him special thanks for his mutual love for Ndigbo.