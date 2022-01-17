Leaders of thought and traditional rulers from Ezeagu South in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, have applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for consistently keeping faith with the principle of zoning of political positions anchored on equity and justice.

The Ezeagu stakeholders made the commendation when they paid a thank-you visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, for the amicable resolution of issues surrounding the zoning of Ezeagu LGA chairmanship position under the arrangement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

The delegation said hey were delighted at the manner and wisdom the governor displayed in handling the zoning of the chairmanship position to Ezeagu South without rancour, during the PDP consultative meeting.

Led by former member, Federal House of Representatives who represented Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, the delegation said the decision reached at the consultative meeting demonstrated that Governor Ugwuanyi was an ardent apostle of equitable zoning.

“The act and wisdom applied was amazing, but not surprising because those of us who have associated with you and the residents of Enugu State that have watched you for over six and half years have come to appreciate the manner in which you make difficult tasks easy.”

Ozomgbachi said Ugwuanyi’s wisdom has helped the people of Ezeagu LGA to sustain their zoning arrangement, stressing that the governor exhibited similar gesture when he chaired the National Zoning Committee of the PDP, preparatory to the party’s National Convention which took place in The people of Ezeagu reassured Ugwuanyi of their unflinching support, saying: “Any time we are called upon to demonstrate our support, we are going to do so, even after your office as the governor because you are like a brother to our people.”

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who attributed the success recorded during the zoning deliberations to God Almighty, told the delegation that he saw the visit as an opportunity for him to join them in thanking God.

The governor emphasised the importance of taking the right decision and sustaining it, pointing out that such gesture promotes peace, unity and progress.

He advised the people of Ezeagu LGA to officially document their zoning arrangement for posterity.