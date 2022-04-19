Joel Ndubueze Ezeani, Chairman of Consar Construction Company, from Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government area of Anambra State, has assured Nnewi North and South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of quality representation at the House of Representatives in 2023 if he is elected.

Popularly known as Nwata Anayoeze, he made the promise in an interview with journalists after submitting his Expression of Interest form at Wadata House, Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja .

The House of Representatives aspirant told journalists that he would change the narrative for his people and correct some mistakes of the past that are fast becoming traditions and norms.

Ezeani who prides himself as humanitarian pathfinder said he is in the House of Representatives race to change the story of young people, the poor and less privileged.

He said he would leave lasting legacies for his constituents, by way of good, quality and fearless representation adding that he is poised to connect his constituency to Nigeria’s political grid.

Ezeani said he is sure of emerging victorious as he enjoys the love and confidence of his people who he said would give him their maximum support in the poll.

‘’I have no doubts as regards support because I am in tune and in touch with my people, being a grassroots man with no blemish to my name. My people love and respect me for my belief in integrity and passion for the development of my constituency and individuals alike. I have always enjoyed their respect and love till now and I have also seen the massive support they have been throwing on me since I expressed interest to vie for this office.’’

Ezeani was accompanied to submit the form by his supporters including Chief Uchenna Ojukwu, Ikemba.

