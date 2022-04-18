Anambra people in Nnewi North and South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency have been assured of quality representation at the House of Representatives which will be inaugurated after the 2023 general elections in Nigeria if they elect Joel Ezeani Ndubueze, a business man, Chairman of Consar Construction Company and philanthropist, from Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government area of the state.

Ezeani popularly known as Nwata Anayoeze made the promise last week in Abuja in an address with journalists after submitting his Expression of Interest form at Wadata House, HeadQuarters of the People’s Democratic Party ,PDP.

A very close figure with top officials of successive state governments in Anambra State, the House of Representatives aspirant told journalists that is prompted to vie for the office by his desire to change the narrative for his people and correct some mistakes of the past that are fast becoming traditions and norms.

Ezeani who prides himself as humanitarian pathfinder who is in the House of Representatives race to change the story of young people, the poor and the less privileged told journalists also that he is coming prepared to leave lasting legacies for his constituents, by way of good, quality and fearless representation adding that he is poised to connect his constituency to Nigeria’s political grid.

Ezeani said he is sure of emerging victorious as he enjoys the love and confidence of his people who he said will come all out to give him their maximum support. His words: ‘’I have no doubts as regards support because I am in tune and in touch with my people, being a grassroots man with no blemish to my name. My people love and respect me for my belief in integrity and passion for the development of my constituency and individuals alike. I have always enjoyed their respect and love till now and I have also seen the massive support they have been throwing on me since I expressed interest to vie for this office.’’

Ezeani was accompanied to submit the form by his strong supporters including Chief Uchenna Ojukwu, Ikemba, and others.

