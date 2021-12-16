From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The wife of former Anambra State governor, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

She died after a brief illness at a United States of America hospital on Tusday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

A statement by Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, secretary of Igbo Elders Forum, disclosed that the former Anambra first lady had scheduled to return to Nigeria on December 13 but suddenly took ill a day before her travel.

He prayed God to grant her soul a perfect peace, as well as the fortitude to her widower and other members of his family to bear the loss.

“Our members are enjoined to commiserate with the Ezeife family and remember them in prayers,” Nwekeaku stated.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .