From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) has condemned in strong terms the access denial of former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife to courtroom by the Department of State Services(DSS) where the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was being tried for terrorism charges on Thursday, describing the action as an insult to Ndigbo.

The youth group who are not also happy how senator Ifeanyi Ubah despite obtaining a court order to carry out his oversight function to inquire all the allegations on Kanu could not be allowed entry, further described the action by the DSS as undemocratic.

In a statement by the President General of the group,Goodluck Ibem it noted that DSS’s action does not conform with the fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria.

“Denying DR. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Other Igbo Leaders Entry Into the courtroom is an insult to Ndigbo. The DSS have desecrated the temple of Justice.

“What happened today in court at the hearing of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case clearly shows that we are not in a democratic administration but a military regime that has no respect for fundamental human rights and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which the President swore to protect.

“What played out at the court today is the height of insult against Ndigbo and we condemn it in its entirety. It is very clear that the present regime enjoys insulting the sensibility of the Igbo race. Can the DSS stop a representative of the Arewa Elders Forum from entering the courts.

“The answer is no. But because Dr. Ezeife, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and other great Igbo leaders were representatives of the Igbo Nation, they were denied access to the court in a matter involving their own son and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a supposed democratic administration.

“Only a society that has no respect for elders and fundamental human rights will stop highly respected statesmen in the society who are great and respected personalities from gaining access to the courtroom. Dr. Ezeife is a former Governor and Senator Ubah is a serving Senator but they were denied access because they are of the Igbo tribe.” Ibem stated.

He also added “The DSS is part of the executive arm of government that executes its orders. They have no powers under a democratic government to dictate who enters the courtroom that is totally under the Judiciary arm of government. It is an aberration and a travesty of the law for the DSS operatives to stand at the entrance of the courtroom to dictate who enters and who does not enter the courtroom.

