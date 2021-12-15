From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The wife of an elder statesman and former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, is dead.

Mrs Njideka Ezeife died after a brief illness at a US hospital.

A statement by Prof Charles Nwekeaku, Secretary of Igbo Elders Forum, disclosed that the former Anambra First Lady had scheduled to return to Nigeria on December 13, 2021, but suddenly became sick a day before her travel and could not make it.

He prayed that God grants her soul perfect peace, as well as the fortitude to her husband and other members of his family to bear her irreparable loss.

‘With great pains and total submission to the will of God, I write to inform our distinguished Igbo Elders of the transition to the great beyond of Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Njideka Ezeife, former First Lady of Anambra State and wife of our Chairman, His Excellency, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife after a brief illness in the United States of America.

‘Our members are enjoined to commiserate with the Ezeife family and remember them in prayers,’ Nwekeaku said

