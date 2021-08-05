Former Nigeria Professional Football League top scorer, Victor Ezeji, has hailed the impact of the prestigious Eunisell Boot award on the domestic top flight.

Conceived by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering Solutions Company, in 2018, the Eunisell Boot was introduced to inspire players and create fresh consciousness about the NPFL.

Ezeji, who retired as the most decorated player in the Nigerian League expressed satisfaction with the quality of goalscoring, which he has attributed to the introduction of the Eunisell Boot and its incentives.

He said: “Eunisell has shown real commitment to developing stars in the NPFL through the Eunisell Boot incentives. I am not surprised with the way players are responding with goals.

“It is a challenge from Eunisell and the players have responded well with goals.

“The competitiveness of the Eunisell Boot this season is a confirmation of the readiness of players to change the narrative. This is the first time that the goal race will be decided on the last match day of the season.”

The former Enyimba and Club Africain star maintained that the Eunisell Boot contest has raised more awareness about the NPFL.

“Everyone is talking about who gets the Eunisell Boot. Will it be Silas Nwankwo or Charles Atshimene? Fans of both clubs are anxious to see how it ends, just as fans of teams (Abia Warriors and Lobi Stars) they will play on Thursday are waiting to see if the duo will score. It has been an amazing contest,” he stated.

In addition to the prestigious Eunisell Boot, Eunisell placed a premium value of N200, 000 for every goal scored by the winner.

