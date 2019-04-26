Nnalue Obalim

Every community is blessed with worthy and very patriotic indigenes who contribute their best to their progress. A common axiom has it that unto whom much is given much is expected. However, it is not many that give much to the community in the commensurate manner they are given. Only a few patriotic indigenes give substantially to their community.

Commandant Ezekiel Chuks Obalim (retd.), aka Small London, of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is a name that has gone down in the history of Awkuzu Community in Anambra State as one who has touched many lives positively in the community. His most outstanding contribution was the electrification of the town in 1987. His role as chief launcher during the inauguration of the project, apart from seeing him make the largest contribution, also attracted many indigenes of the town to support the worthy project.

His Progress Motors Limited, EC Oba Estate Development Company Limited, High Places and Tours, and Ezeko International Agency Limited are staffed mostly with Awkuzu indigenes to demonstrate that charity begins at home.

Born of very humble parentage, he was educated at St. John’s Primary School, Awkuzu, and then went to Premier College, Yaba, for his secondary education. His passion for business influenced him to study Business Administration at the prestigious Strayer College, Washington DC, United States of America, from 1982 to 1986, to obtain his first degree. He worked with Zinoxy Security Organisation in Maryland, USA, as a supervisor for two years. He thereafter joined Kenturcky Fried Chicken as customer service manager. He returned to Nigeria in 1986 and established Progress Motors soon after, in 1987.

He joined the NSCDC as district officer in 1992 and rose rapidly to attain the post of commandant before he retired. He served variously as state commandant of the corps in Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Borno and Zamfara state commands and finally at the headquarters before he retired in 2005.

A devout Christian, he also attended Christian Faith Theological Seminary Inc., where he obtained a PhD.

This goldfish that had no hiding place breathed his last a few weeks ago and since then Awkuzu community has been thrown into mourning. Many of his associates and friends, among whom are Dr. Lawrence Ojemeni (MFR), chairman/CEO of Lento Aluminium Limited; HRH Igwe Chris Onyekwuluje, Eze Nya 1 of Umunya; HRH Igwe Peter Uyanwa, Ezedike of Ukwulu; Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chief Ignay Nwene (Agbalanze Awkuzu); and Chief Chucks Olu Akabike (Obodoeze), have paid glowing tributes to him. His remains were laid to rest on April 24, 2018, in Umudunu, Dusogu, Awkuzu.