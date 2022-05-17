By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Nathaniel Ezekiel has broken the long standing national record in the men’s 400m hurdles at the Big 12 track and field competition in Lubbock, Texas.

The 35-year-old record was set by Olympian Henry Amike at 48.50 seconds in Italy at the Studio Olympic , Roma on August 31, 1987.

Amike’s 48.50 seconds record was shattered by the 18-year-old on Sunday and Ezekiel has now become the 4th Nigerian athlete in history to run a sub 49s in the 400m hurdles.

With that time, he qualified for the World Championships, set a new World U-20 Lead, an NCAA Lead and moved to 4th on the 2022 global toplist. Behind him came Isaiah Levington who took 2nd in 48.82s and Malik Metivier in 3rd with 49.53s.

Meanwhile, Imaobong Nse Uko became the first Nigerian quarter-miler, either male or female, to qualify for the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon as she clocked a time of 51.24s, enough for 5th in the women’s 400m which was won by Stacey Ann Williams in 50.21s.