Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Over 500 families in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area , Anambra State, have received bags of rice and other food items from as palliatives from Prince Paschal Ezekwe Foundation to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Spokesperson for the foundation, Prince Kachikwu, who spoke during the presentation said the Foundation was moved by the sufferings of the people during the lock down and decided to reach out and provide succour to families in the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Esther Okeke, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for their benevolence saying they had previously aided in the provision of water and scholarships to indigent students of the community.