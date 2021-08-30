A Nigerian, Obiageli Ezekwesili and five other global figures have joined the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs as senior fellows.

While welcoming the new fellows, in a statement, yesterday, President of Yale University, Peter Salovey, used the opportunity to welcome its 19 returning fellows.

According to the university authorities, the senior fellows for the year include Obiageli Ezekwesili (Nigeria), Staffan de Mistura (Italy and Sweden), Jessica Faieta (Ecuador), Anne Patterson, David Brooks, and Jessica Seddon (United States).

Jackson’s senior fellows are leading practitioners in various fields of international affairs, and will spend a year or semester at Yale teaching post-graduate courses and mentoring students.

Ezekwesili will teach two post-graduate courses on Democracy and Africa’s Political Distortions, and Resolving Africa’s Economic Philosophy Dilemma, respectively, during the 2021 fall semester.

Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs applies evidence-based scholarship to challenges of maximum global importance, such as climate change, war and peace, ethnic conflict, inequality, and migration.

