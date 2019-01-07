NAN

Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, the Presidential Candidate of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has promised to lift 80 million Nigerians out of poverty, if elected in the upcoming general election.

Ezekwesili made the pledge at the launching of her Presidential campaign at the Chief of Karu Palace, in FCT on Monday.

According to her, ACPN is properly positioned to rescue the country from incompetent leadership, foisted on Nigerians by past and present administrations.

“I am not running to become president, but to rescue our dear county from the misdeed of the past and present administrations.

“The major emphasis of our campaign is that we want to lift over 80 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“If you want to do something like that, you should come direct to the people that know the issue, that is why we are here,” she said.

She said poverty cannot be completely eradicated, but she would work hard to minimise it through inclusive economic growth and job creation for the youth.

The candidate said that being a woman is not a challenge for her to win the election, reiterating that she was keen on giving dividends of democracy to all Nigerians.

However, she called on youths in the country to shun all forms of vices, and not to allow themselves to be used by politicians during and after the general election.

Responding, the traditional ruler, Sakaruyi, HRH Emmanuel Yepwi, said Nigeria at the moment needed somebody like Ezekwesili to rescue it from its numerous challenges.

Yepwi said it was time for the country to be governed by a woman.

“Since women are good managers, she may have easy solutions to the problems confronting the country at the moment,” he said.