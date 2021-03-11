Moved by the ground breaking flaggoff of Port harcourt-Maiduguri Rail line which will cut across some cities in the South East, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma la tundigbo gbaa gburugburu) has described the measure as a welcomed development and blessing to Ndigbo.

In a statement, the Eze commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the project which he described as first of it’s kind in modern Nigeria.

While praying for quick completion of the project Ezekwobi said of complete on time, the rail project will open up the southeast to investors.

On the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Ezekwobi call on Nigerians to take advantage of the exercise by accepting the vaccine. He said as a royal father, he has fully moblised Ndigbo in Ifako Ijaye to participate fully when it gets to their turn to take the vaccine.

While expressing happiness over recent call off of food blockade to the South, he said dialogue rains the best measure to resolve conflict.