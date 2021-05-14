The Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma la tumba gba gburugburu) has commended Anambra State governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, over the successful construction of the International Cargo Airport, Umueri, describing as one of the best projects in the South East. In a statement, the Eze said as a gateway into South East heartland, it was appropriate to have such facility in the state.

On what the state and the South East could gain from the project, Ezekwobi said, if granted the approval to lift goods from abroad, most Anambrarians and other Igbo from South East can now move their products from country of origin in any part of the world to Anambra from where it would be freighted to other states in the region. He said, for the governor to complete the project within rwo years was evidence that indeed good things can come from the states if the governors really want to promote good governance.

Ezekwobi said, with the airport on ground, the state government should invest in security to attract investors. He added that, with the cargo airport, farm produce could now be exported to other parts of the world.

On unemployment, Ezekwobi urged the Obiano government to engage youths by creating platforms that would enable them to be gainfully engaged, and take crime away from the state.