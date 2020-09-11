He Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaye, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma na tu ndigbo gba gburugburu has condemned multiple security checkpoints along the Benin Ore road which has brought untold hardship on motorists especially commuters traveling to South East and south south.

In a statement Ezekwobi said even though the people need presence of security men along this major highways, more humanly approach should be employed to execute their plans without inflicting pains on innocent commuters.

On youth restiveness, Ezekwobi said the federal government should fast track job creation by investing in agriculture whereby youths upon graduation from universities can work in farm settlements. This measure he said would not only create job but also provide food for the nation.