The Eze Ndigbo Ifako/Ijaiye, Lagos State, Eze Micahel Ezekwobi, JP (Oyi Oma natu Ndigbo gba gburugburu), has urged Ndigbo to form a political bloc, if they must make any impact in the 2023 elections.

In a sensitisation programme held in his palace, titled, “Ndigbo and 2023: The Way Forward,” the royal father called on the Igbo nation to come together, irrespective of their political divide, to form one strong political party with which they could negotiate for Igbo presidency at the centre.

Speaking on the issue of establishment of a vigilance group in South East by Miyetti Allah, the royal father explained that such a call was unnecessary now that Nigerians are yearning for state police. He said rather than establish a parallel security group, the association should work with the local security committee in the various communities to promote peace in the area

On the issue of bad roads within Lagos State, Ezekwobi urged the Federal and state government to fix the roads in order to mitigate the suffering experienced by commuters in the area.