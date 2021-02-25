in a bid to promote unity and peace among Ndigbo in Ifako-Ijaye, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos, Eze Michael Ezekwobi, Oyioma na tu Ndigbo gba a gburugburu, recently unveiled a flier, as he called on Ndigbo in Ifako-Ijaye to come together for peace.

In a statement, Ezekwobi said, without peace, it would be difficult for Ndigbo to attain Igbo presidency in 2023.

On the clashes between Fulani herders and people on other parts of the country, the Eze appealedfor peace.

He recalled that because of the losses suffered by Nigerians during the civil war, all must try their best to avert another carnage.

On the second wave of COVID-19, Ezekwobi urged on Nigerians to comply with the protocols provided by the Presidential Task Force. He said such measures would not only save life but also help in quick eradication of the pandemic in the country.

While paying tribute to former governor of Lagos State in the Second Republic, Alhaji Later Kayode Jakande, who died yesterday, Ezekwobi described Baba Kekere as a God-fearing man of the masses whose developmental plans shaped Lagos State. He prayed for God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.