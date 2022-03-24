The Eze Ndigbo Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma la tu Ndigbo gba gburugburu) has called on Anambra State governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, to continue from where immediate past governor, Sir Willie Obiano, stopped, even as he urged the governor to adopt the Singapore maritime model, which enabled the Asian country to dredge seaports from dry land to connect to the sea.

In a statement, Eze Ezekwobi said, with a new dawn in Anambra, Gov. Soludo must hit the ground running.

“I urge Gov. Soludo to take the issue of security seriously. Beyond banning of motor park touts, the governor must create jobs for the youths as well as create enabling environment for trade and commerce to thrive in the state.

While congratulating Soludo on his successful inauguration, the Eze also called on the governor to complement the International Cargo Airport built by his predecessor by building light rail lines to link rural areas with urban centres.

He said such measures would enable farmers to bring their products to the city and boost economy of the state.