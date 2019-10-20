Gabriel Dike

Thirty-eight-year-old Chizuruoke Collins Ezem, a teacher with Royal Academy, Wuye, Abuja, has emerged the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Ezem beat 23 other teachers in Lagos on Friday night to emerge winner and he went home with N6.5 million while his school will get a block of six classrooms.

The ceremony, which attracted the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, education commissioners from Delta, Ogun and Lagos, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Commission, Boboye Oyeyemi, management team of Nigeria Breweries Plc, and several education stakeholders.

Ezem, a father of two children and an indigene of Abia State thanked God for making him the face of Nigerian teachers and appreciated NB Plc for recognising teachers.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ezem who teaches Christian Religion Study and Civic Education, defeated 23 state champions to emerge the overall winner. Sunday Sun gathered that 1,310 teachers submitted entries this year as against 641 in 2018.

The first runner up position was won by Soji Megbowon, a teacher in Lagos State, who got 1.5 million plus N500,000 as state champion while a teacher from Katsina State, Fidelis Atondo, emerged 2nd runner up and got N1.25 million as well as N500,000 as state champion.

In his remarks, Prof Osinbajo acknowledged that NB Plc has been at the forefront of improving education through its foundation, which has built over 400 classrooms and provided 35 libraries.

While congratulating Ezem and the other state champions, the Vice President assured that the recognition of teachers would remain top priority of the Buhari administration.

In his address, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the annual Maltina teachers award has been a major event to reward excellence in the teaching profession.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said the award has been a source of motivation for teachers to put in their best with the knowledge that their efforts will be recognised and rewarded.

The Managing Director of NB Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel, said teachers play vital role in national development, thus the need to recognise and reward their efforts. He acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Education, TRCN, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) and other stakeholders in ensuring the success of the annual teachers award.