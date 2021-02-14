The Eze Ndigbo Mekong River, Asia, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche (Eze Nwatagwuosimiri) has congratulated former U.S. President Donald Trump over his impeachment victory at United States apex court. The victory put an end to the impeachment procedure, which began after hoodlums broke into Capitol Hill in alleged show of solidarity with Trump.

In a statement, Ezeneche, who is king of six nations in South East Asia, said, with the victory, the coast is now clear for Trump to return to the White House in the next four years.

In his advice to U.S. President Joe Biden, the royal father urged him to ensure continuity by working from where Trump stopped.

Harping on some achievements of Trump, Ezeneche said the former American President was able to fight terrorism to a standstill by denying terrorists’ access to the U.S. Furthermore, the royal Father described Trump as a big elephant that cannot be ignored. He said despite false media propaganda against Trump, he has grown from big businessman to international politician.

Ezeneche also called on Republicans to join hands with Trump and other party faithful to ensure that Trump returns to the White House in four years’ time.

On how to recover from economic recession caused by COVID-19, Ezeneche said Nigeria and other African countries should embrace insurance culture. He said, as obtainable in developed countries, when well implemented, it could lift them out of poverty.