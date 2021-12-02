Chairman of Orange Drugs Ltd., Tony Ezenna, has commiserated with Cosmas Maduka, president of Coscharis Group over the demise of his wife, Charity.

Ezenna, in a condolence message by Orange Group’s Media Adviser, Ingram Osigwe, said it was with disbelief and utter shock that he received the news of the sudden demise of Charity.

While urging the bereaved to be strong in the face of the irreparable loss, Ezenna prayed God for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.

“I’m saddened, shocked and devastated by Charity’s unexpected death

“Her demise is particularly painful because she was full of life, candour and wits, nobody imagined your dear and lovely wife will be gone so soon.

“I condole with you, your children and the entire Maduka family for this traumatising occurrence, no doubt is capable of breaking the strongest of hearts.

“On behalf of the management, staff and board of Orange Drugs as well as my family, I solemnly urge you to accept this irreparable loss with equanimity and calmness of heart, believing that Charity is happy and resting in the Lord’s bosom, having run the good race.

Be also consoled by the fact that your dear wife lived a salutary life by selflessly serving God and humanity.

“At this trying moment, I want to assure you that you are not mourning alone for my thought and prayers are with you,” Ezenna said in the statement.

