Array of important dignitaries, including Chairman,Orange Drugs Group, Sir Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa) would converge at St. Peter’s Anglican Church field, Akokwa, Ideato North Council Area, Imo State on Saturday, January 2, 2021 for the inauguration of 565 poles solar street light, the first ever self help community project embarked upon by a non governmental organisation and pressure group, Akokwa United Empowerment Forum (AUEF).

Ezenna would be the chief host while the special guest of honour would be Chief Fabian Nworah, chairman Top Rank Hotels.

Eze Ikenna C. Okoli, Obi of Akokwa would be the royal father of the day.

A statement by Ingram Osigwe, AUEF’s media adviser, quoted President of the forum, Ugochukwu Eze as eulogising sons and daughter of Akokwa who had before now pioneered the development of the town.

“AUEF acknowledges the notable sons of Akokwa who have been and still are the vanguard of development in Akokwa.Worthy of mention are the late Prof. Elechukwu Njaka who gave Akokwa her first secondary school and Chief Tony Ezenna. Sir Ezenna is a beacon of light to the Akowa town. Ijele Akokwa remains a source of inspiration to the youths of Akokwa and AUEF will like to avail itself the opportunity of this medium to convey to Ijele the assurances of our highest regards,” Osigwe said.

He said AUEF, which had its inaugural meeting on December 30, 2019, was unique in that it was the first time in the history of Akokwa that young men from all six villages of Akokwa kingdom came together, formed themselves into an association with the development of the kingdom as its primary objective.

“AUEF has rekindled and brought to the fore the Igbo kindred spirit of “Igwe bu ike” There is actually a limit to what a person can accomplish as an individual. Development is everybody’s responsibility. AUEF has demonstrated within a record time that a lot can be accomplished in terms of community development through Igwe bu ike (joint/ collective effort),” Osigwe said.