Orange Group has debunked the rumour of the death of its chairman, Tony Ezenna, describing it as the hand work of mischief makers.

A statement by spokessman for the firm, Ingram Osigwe, said investigations had been launched to unravel the source of the rumour with the view to bringing the culprits to book.

“This is to appeal to the general public to disregard the rumour about the dead of Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Group.The rumour is malicious and the hand work of mischief makers as the Ikenga Akokwa is neither sick nor dead. Ezenna wishes to assure his friends, family and associate that he is hale and hearty,” Osigwe said.