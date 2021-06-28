By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa may miss Saturday’s international friendly against Mexico in United States of America, SportingSun has reliably gathered.

Ezenwa, according to a competent camp source, twisted his ankle in one of the home-based Super Eagles training in Abuja.

Our source also hinted that team doctors are currently sweating on the Heartland of Owerri goaltender in order to regain full fitness and make the trip for the friendly.

Enyimba’s goalie, John Noble is also battling with time to recover from a knock that have kept him out of action since the team resumed camping in Abuja.

About twenty three players in camp have applied for visas but only 22 of them will travel to the United States of America for the glamour friendly.

Meanwhile, the LA Coliseum, a 77,500 –capacity facility that has hosted major international championships of all grades, will be at full capacity for the friendly match

