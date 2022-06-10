By Johnson Adebowale

As part of efforts to provide for the needy and continue its good works, the League of Achina Women Professionals (LAW-P), Anambra State, recently inaugurated Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah as its president.

LAW-P is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation and apolitical association whose membership is drawn from indigenous women of Achina town in Aguata Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State, either by birth or marriage.

The mission of the organization is to promote sustainable health care delivery, education, and socio-economic development in the town. And to eliminate all forms of violence against women and to be good mentors and role models for children, among others.

On her inauguration as the second president of the organisation with other executive members, Ezenwa-Mbah, a lawyer, rights activist and a philanthropist, said her childhood experience and passion to alleviate the plight of the less-privileged in the society, have always been her motivating factor for championing the course of a better life for women and children in Achina town.

She advocated for the need to make education accessible to all sundry as a panacea to end poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.

The LAW-P new president noted that the number of out-of-school children was becoming alarming, submitting that it was a failure on the part of the government at all levels.

She stated that government has the constitutional responsibility to ensure the education of all Nigerian children no matter the class or status of their parents.

Ezenwa-Mbah called on the government at all levels to apply the same zeal which politicians are using to campaign for elective offices in tackling violence against women and child abuse across the country.

Besides, she said a similar approach beiy used to fight insecurity should also be applied to ensure that all Nigerian children are enrolled in schools.

According to her, this is not just because it is a constitutional matter but because the continued existence of the country may as well depend on it.

Also speaking at the inauguration, the first female president, of the Scientific Products Association of Nigeria (SPAN), Mrs. Kate Isa, delivering a keynote on ”Ending poverty through education; Role of women”, called on the government both at the state and federal levels to revamp the educational sector to the global standard.

She said doing that is the only way Nigerian graduates can find their purpose and proffer solutions to challenges facing different sectors of the economy. Isa said it was high time government supported various education institutions with modern technology in teaching students, to produce graduates with skills and innovation.

She asked the government to declare a state of emergency in the educational sector.

According to her, “the present education curriculum in the country is outdated and can not produce employable and innovative graduates to drive the economy.”

Isa expressed dismay that laboratory tools at the various secondary and colleges in the country are still analogue when there are digital tools that would make students productive.

She noted that if the government intends to change the economic narratives of the country, it must invest heavily in educational sectors to produce innovative graduates who can utilize and maximize the resources of the country.

