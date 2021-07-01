Nigeria officials have disclosed that goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been ruled out of a friendly against Mexico due to an ankle injury he suffered in training.

NFF technical director, Austin Eguavoen, who will lead out a squad of NPFL stars for the friendly on July 3 in Los Angeles, USA, announced the withdrawal of the Heartland goalkeeper.

“A scan showed he tore a ligament in his ankle, so he’s out,” Eguavoen said.

“Two goalkeepers, Nwabili and John Noble, will be the ones for the trip,” Eguavoen said.

