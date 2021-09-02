Ezeonu Ifeanyichukwu Chidozie has defeated 29 contestants to win the debut edition of Africa Connect Television Reality Show, which held in Lagos State.

Achior David Chizzy emerged as the first runner-up, while Agboola Peace Victor was the second runner-up.

Ezeonu went home with a car and prizes worth N3m, while Achior and Agboola went home with consolation prizes.

Arinze Favour Chidera, CEO, Africa Connect Reality Television Show Season 1, said the show was to bring all African countries together and empower the youths and help them discover their hidden talents.

Arinze disclosed professionals in various fields visited the house to educate contestants on various aspects.

She revealed the show would continue each year and each season would be better than the previous one, even as a contestant from South Africa participated in the show.

“Africa Connect Television Reality Show is different from other reality television shows because it brings African countries together and ensure that there is peace among the countries. there was a contestant from South Africa that participated in the show.”

Beaming with smiles Ezeonu, an undergraduate of Oko Polytechnic, said, “I learnt a lot of things during the competition such as how to be focused in life and achieve what I have desired in life. The show is a great platform that inspires people and the organisers helped to groom the youths and encourage them to achieve their dreams.”

